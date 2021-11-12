The Connection: Fundraising for Community Based Organizations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connection is celebrating 50 years of service in our communities. The nonprofit provides resources for those facing homelessness and substance abuse, among other challenges.

A noble mission, and you can help! Here with details on their 50th anniversary campaign is Lisa DeMatteis-Lepore, President & CEO of The Connection.

The following are covered:

Programs and services offered

Fundraising goal

Where the funds go

How people can help

The Connection operates more than 40 different programs across the state of Connecticut that help people with the complex challenges surrounding homelessness, substance abuse treatment, behavioral healthcare, child welfare, and people returning to their communities from incarceration.

