New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connection is celebrating 50 years of unlocking recovery in our state. The nonprofit offers over 40 programs to help people with homelessness, substance abuse and life after incarceration.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by Daryl McGraw, Board Member for The Connection, who came by to show our viewers how those who are incarcerated go about creating a wonderful dessert to celebrate birthdays or holiday, while they’re incarcerated.

With the holiday season coming up and celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Connection, they felt it would be a great time to share this recipe. All the supplies are items that are commonly available at the commissary within an incarceration facility.

One of the services The Connection provides is to assist those coming out of incarceration with re-entry into their communities. Daryl is someone who previously struggled with substance abuse and has spent time in jail. He has an amazing story of recovery, resilience and giving back to the community.



Watch this interview, as Daryl shares some of the following insights:

• People who are incarcerated don’t have a lot of control over what is available to eat

but people find ways to make special food for special occasions

• There is a lot of creativity involved in creating special food for holidays and birthdays

• People connect over this special food because it is important to belong and to

connect with your community

• Jail recipes can be regionalized and sometimes the same things are called

different names

You can learn more about the community justice programs that The Connection has for returning citizens on their website. Visit www.theconnectioninc.org