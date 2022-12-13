New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – As the weather gets colder, people experiencing homelessness can face a number of additional challenges. The Connection is a local nonprofit helping those in need this season and all year long.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Teresa Ferraro, The Connection’s Senior Vice President of Programs, about how you can assist organizations like hers, that really do rely on members of the community for support.

One important resource that Teresa talks about is the phone number 2-1-1, a free, confidential information and referral service that connects people to essential health and human services

24 hours a day, seven days a week online and over the phone.



Watch this interview as Teresa Ferraro answers the following questions:

If someone sees or knows a homeless person in their community,

what can they do?

How does The Connection place homeless individuals?

As the weather gets colder, what resources are available for people, who may still be on the street, to get warm?

What does the process of finding people permanent, supportive housing

involve?

The Connection has a huge need to find landlords willing to

work with them. How can people help with that need?

What about monetary donations? What are those funds used for?

Do you need donations of food or personal items?

The Connection is closing out their 50th Anniversary year with a special year-end fundraising appeal. You can follow them on Facebook @TheConnectionCT and on Instagram theconnectionct. You can also check out their website at: www.theconnectioninc.org to make a donation, or for more information, call 855-435-7955.