BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connection is a community-based human services agency committed to improving lives and promoting the well-being of all.

“What’s so amazing about our services is that when you’re helping one individual, that impacts their entire family, their life, their children and we are breaking generational cycles of abuse and neglect,” Lisa DeMatteis-Lepore, CEO of The Connection said.

Housing services are among the many services offered by the non-profit. According to DeMatteis-Lepore, the Milestone Apartment complex in Bridgeport serves 15 housing clients who are 55 years and older. The organization also provides residents with case management services.

“I love it here,” Theodore Doran, a resident at the complex said. “You need to have a key to get in the front door, we even have security guards on at night, and it’s pretty peaceful on this floor.”

“Housing to me and our organization is essential to the ongoing process of recovery, especially from trauma,” said DeMatteis-Leopre.

To learn more about The Connection or how to donate, click here.