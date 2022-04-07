NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Helping people in crisis is what local nonprofit, The Connection does, and now they have created a special program called “Mental First Aid,” which trains the average person how to help friends, colleagues or loved ones who may be experiencing signs of mental illness or substance abuse disorder.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Nikita Joslyn, Business Development Manager and Mental Health First Aid Instructor at The Connection, who shared information about the program.

• 1 in 5 Americans will be diagnosed with a mental health condition during their lifetime.

• The class will give you the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who might be developing a problem.

• Participants will learn how to connect people with appropriate care.

• Anyone who works in a customer facing role could benefit from taking this class.

• The Connection offers a version of this course designed to help adults support youth who are struggling with mental health. This is ideal for educators and people who lead youth-based activities.

• To learn more or sign up for this course at The Connection website https://www.theconnectioninc.org/





The Connection operates more than 40 programs across the state of Connecticut that help people with the complex challenges surrounding homelessness, substance abuse treatment, behavioral healthcare, child welfare, and people returning to their communities from incarceration.