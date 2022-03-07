NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘lifelong learning’ can have numerous benefits on our health, our jobs, and our relationships.

Today we’ll hear about a professional development program offered by a local non-profit. And at any point throughout this interview, you can scan the QR code and the bottom right of the screen to learn more.

Joining us now from The Connection is Deputy Chief of Business Development Jessica Smith.

Why is the value of continued learning in our lives important?

Institute for Innovative Practice

Who can participate in this program?

What types of courses are you offering for spring and summer?

How does this the Institute for Innovative Practice tie in with your mission at the connection?

What do you hope people take away from this program?

To learn more, visit https://www.theconnectioninc.org/