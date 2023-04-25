New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connection is a nonprofit that helps those in our region struggling with homelessness, mental illness, substance abuse and more. They rely on community donations to provide this assistance and are hosting a new campaign where you can help. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Brian Thomas, Development Director at The Connection, about the Unlocking Recovery campaign and the organization’s needs.

Brian says, “So the goal is to raise $100,000 in flexible funding for The Connection. It’s called Unlocking Recovery. We’re really excited about it. You know, we have great touch, great partners with the state and federal funding, but a lot of those are very restrictive of how we can use it. With flexible funding, we can really put it to where we need it most for our clients. We have so many services and so many unique needs, and that flexible funding will really help us address those.”

The Connection tackles issues of homelessness through their own shelters and other shelters across the state. They also work with those suffering from mental illness or struggling with substance abuse, and they provide community justice rehabilitation. Additionally, The Connection provides services such as shelter, food and connection to community resources like health care. These services are so important to people who are struggling for basic needs, with so many barriers to re-entering society.

Money raised through the Unlocking Recovery Campaign, will allow The Connection to apply unrestricted funds to those service areas with the greatest need.

If viewers are interested in donating to The Connection, they can go to their website, where there’s a link to their donation page: www. theconnection.org

Donations will also be raised through the Sixth Annual Community Links Golf Tournament

on May 12th at the Portland Golf Course. For More information or to register,

visit: www.theconnectioninc.org