New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – For the past 50 years, The Connection has helped people in our state overcome homelessness, substance abuse, life after incarceration, and so much more. The nonprofit is now raising funds for the cause through their Unlocking Recovery campaign. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Keith Bray, a Certified Recovery Advisor Manager at Aware Recovery Care, about how your donation can support the important programs that make an impact on people’s lives.

Keith has a very personal tie to The Connection. He explains, “When I when I was set to be released from my time incarcerated, I had burned most of the bridges with my family. And, you know, they were still there to support me, but were not willing to have me in their home. So, I needed a place to go.” “The Connection had a halfway house on Liberty Street in Middletown, and I was able to go there, to be able to try and reintegrate into the community and build the foundation for life after incarceration.”

The Connection was a critical resource that helped Keith reach his goals in starting a new life.

He says that The Connection allowed him to take classes for recovery support specialist certification in New Haven, while he was staying in Middletown. He shared, “I was able to get

furloughs to be able to spend some time with my family and start to rebuild those connections with my family members to try and mend some of those bridges that had been burned. “

With continued help and support from The Connection, Keith was able to establish a new a new career, vision and passion in helping others in recovery. He earned an Associate’s Degree from Manchester Community College in the DART program, and then moved on to a Bachelor’s in Behavioral Psychology. He’s now working on a Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. He says, “It’s been really nice to be able to give back to the community that is underserved, but also, was able to give me a start.”

Watch this interview and learn more about what why resources like The Connection are so important for the community, especially for people leaving incarceration. Keith also talks about

the Unlocking Recovery fundraising campaign, and why donations are so crucial to the work done at The Connection.

To learn more about The Connection or to make a donation, visit their website at www.theconnectioninc.org