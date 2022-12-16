New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The Crabtree Motor Group is expanding. You may have been to their longstanding Toyota dealership in Milford, and now you can visit their brand-new locations in Watertown and Middlebury.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Bobby Crabtree, owner of the Crabtree Motor Group, to discuss their expansion, history, and the importance of offering a great customer experience when buying a vehicle.

Bobby explains that, back when his grandfather started the business in 1938, it was called Crabtree Automotive, and it was passed down to Bobby’s father, who ran it until his passing in 2003. That business was sold, and then Bobby bought Colonial Toyota in Milford, a stand-alone dealership, until this past year, when they opened up two more dealerships: Crabtree Toyota in Watertown and Crabtree Nissan in Middlebury.



Having happy customers is a priority for Bobby Crabtree, who says in his commercials, “I guarantee that this is the best car buying experience you’re ever going to have. And I mean that.”

Watch this interview as Bobby answers the following questions:

Why did you want to expand in this way?

How did you achieve an 80% retention rate with your

sales staff?

What is the ‘Crabtree Experience’?

Is it true that with your expansion, Crabtree Motor Group is hiring for all kinds of

positions, including management, sales and more?

What is Colonial Power and Sport, in Milford all about?

Some employees have been with you for 25 plus years. Why is this,

and how does it benefit the customer?

To learn more about the dealerships of Crabtree Motor Group, visit their websites at:

Colonial Toyota, Milford: https://www.colonialtoyotact.com/

Crabtree Nissan, Middlebury: https://www.crabtreenissan.com/

Crabtree Toyota, Watertown: https://www.crabtreetoyota.com/

Colonial Power & Sport, Milford: https://www.colonialpowerandsport.com/