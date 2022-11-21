New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The holidays are steadily approaching and if you want to get ahead on your gift shopping, some great ideas are coming your way! CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with John Brehon and Greg Ledovsky, who are both Partners and Managers of The Devil’s Gear Bike Shop, located here in New Haven.

The shop was founded by Matthew Feiner, a long-time bike racer, about 21 years ago. Today, not only do they sell bicycles and accessories, but also they repair and service them. Additionally, The Devil’s Gear started selling skateboards, including those from New Haven-based companies, Acid Wood and Nova.

The Devil’s Gear Bike Shop is “committed to finding you the bike that’s just right for the kind of riding you want to do, at a price that works for you.” Greg says their motto is, “Turning folks into riders and riders into cyclists.”

In this interview, John and Greg talk about the following:

The origin of the name, “The Devil’s Gear Bike Shop”

Tips on finding the Perfect Bike – Fittings

E-Bikes: General Price Range, brands

Accessories: Safety Lights, Gloves

Skateboards: Why they make a good gift

The Devil’s Gear Bike Shop will be holding an Electronic Bike Info Class – Dec. 8 @ 5:30 pm.

They’ll talk about the different types of e-bikes, CT State Laws, what to expect when you’re buying one, and some ways you can save some money in this process.



Check out their website at www.thedevilsgear.com Questions? Call 203-773-9288