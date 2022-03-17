NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is just about here, and if you’re looking to be more active and get more fresh air this season, bike riding is a great activity.

Joining us with tips on finding your perfect ride are Greg Ledovsky and John Brehon, partners of the Devil’s Gear Bike Shop here in New Haven.

The following are covered:

How long has your shop been around for?

Where does this passion come from?

Are you both bikers?

Do you have any tips on finding the perfect bike?

Rock to Rock Earth Day Bike Ride

To learn more, visit https://thedevilsgear.com/