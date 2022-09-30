New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Nearly 1 in 3 families struggle to afford diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. This is why The Diaper Bank of CT was created, and its First Annual Healthy Babies Diaper Drive is going on now.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with the nonprofit’s Executive Director, Janet Stolfi Alfano and Development Manager Kimberly Spanier, to discuss the tremendous need in our state, and how our viewers might be able to help.

Watch this interview and learn how important this organization’s services are, and what their goal is for this First Annual Healthy Babies Diaper Drive, which runs now through October 14.

Janet Stolfi Alfano and Kimberly Spanier answer the following questions:

What is the current need for diapers in our state and why are

diaper banks so important?

Has the need for diapers been intensified by the pandemic and inflation?

Why is access to diapers crucial for families and the health of their babies?

What is the Healthy Babies Diaper Drive all about?

What is the goal this year?

This organization supplies not only diapers, but also period and incontinence supplies as well. Aside from this drive, how can people support you year-round?

How can people help?

To learn more, and get information about where you can donate or volunteer, visit

www.thediaperbank.org/healthybabies