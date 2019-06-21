The Dressing Room Boutique helps you pack for a summer vacation!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -

Summer is right around the corner and if you’re planning a trip, you not only want to look good, but you want to make sure you’re not over packing!

Here to help is the Official Stylist and Owner of The Dressing Room Boutique in both Madison and Wallingford, Christine Rinere.

Having keys pieces that function in multiple ways makes it easier to pack. Remember to use a packing cube to maximize space when packing for your summer trip.

The Dressing Room offers everything from denim to evening gowns. If you want to bring your own piece to the store, they will help put your outfit together.

If you love these looks, be sure to stop by The Dressing Room in Madison or Wallingford.