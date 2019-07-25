1  of  2
The Dressing Room Boutique shares items under $99

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s something to buying your clothes local and avoiding the big box stores and, the price doesn’t have to scare you!

News 8 Stylist, Owner of the Dressing room Boutiques in Wallingford and Madison, Chris Rinere shares why you should not be intimidated by boutique shopping.

Everything you see on the table accessories, hats, and dresses are under $99.

Model, Heather Metzger wears a full-length linen coat, under the coat top and jeans are combined for under $99.

Model, Alyssa Doran shares a bohemian look wearing sneakers with a dress, sneakers are $45, and the dress is under $99.

Remember a great accessory can make an outfit!

