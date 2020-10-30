The Dressing Room: Cozy Fall Fashion Trends

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —With fall here, and cooler temperatures, a trip to the Dressing Room Boutique might be in order!

Owners and News 8 stylists Christine and Lyndsay Rinere join us.

The following are covered:

  • Cozy looks for Fall
  • Great gifts for the upcoming holidays
  • New website launching
  • Special promo code for CT Style viewers: Nov. 1-15 “CTSTYLE”

Upcoming Events: 13th Fashion Show (Virtually this year) to raise money for the Homeless for Thanksgiving on Nov. 12.

To download the Dressing Room Boutiques App, click here.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.