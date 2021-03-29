The Dressing Room helps you pack for a weekend getaway!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is in the air, vaccines are being given and people are gearing up for weekend getaways!
You’ll want to make the most of your packing and here to help are the ladies from The Dressing room Boutiques in Madison and Wallingford, Chris, and Lindsey Rinere.
The following are covered:
- How to take a few pieces and make many outfits
- The miracle of packing cubes
- How everything fits in a weekend bag and how to pack the packing cubes
- Online shopping
- Trends
To learn more, click here.