The Dressing Room: Latest Trends for Fall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The temperatures are dropping which means fall is in the air and its time to update your wardrobe!

News 8 Stylist and Owner of The Dressing Room Boutiques in both Madison & Wallingford, Chris Rinere joins us.

Models, Heather Metzger along with Alyssa Doran wear the new trends.

Upcoming event:

In store Fashion Show in conjunction with the Rotary Club to raise money for the homeless at Thanksgiving. October 17 at 6pm at the Wallingford location.

Click here, for more fall fashion!