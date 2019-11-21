The Dressing Room shares Christmas gift ideas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Start shopping early this year for everyone on your list.

Find the perfect holiday gift to surprise your family and friends.

Here to help is News 8 Stylist and owner of the Dressing Room Boutiques in both Madison and Wallingford, Christine Rinere.

Rinere also covers the following:

Shopping local Finding unique boutique items Gift of personal styling Giving Tree for be homeful New Newsletter

Upcoming Events:

Small Business Saturday

Holiday Stroll in Wallingford

Ladies Night in Madison

To learn more, click here.