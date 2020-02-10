Breaking News
The Dressing Room shares highs and lows of the Oscar Fashions

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The nominees and guests at the 92nd Academy Awards hit the red carpet in a wide variety of fashion and fashion statements.

Here to help with some of the looks from Hollywood’s biggest night, News 8 Stylist and Owner of The Dressing Room Boutiques in both Madison and Wallingford, Christine Rinere along with Stylist, Lyndsay Rinere.

The Dressing Room shares the looks of the following:

  • Sandra Oh
  • Renee Zellweger
  • Regina King 
  • Brie Larson
  • Chrissy Metz
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus
  • Janelle Monae
  • Natalie Portman

To learn more, click here.

