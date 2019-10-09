The Dressing Room: The Building Blocks of a Great Wardrobe

1  of  2
by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Stylist and Owner of The Dressing Room Boutiques in both Madison & Wallingford, Chris Rinere joins us to share how you could build a better wardrobe.

Everybody needs a great pair of black pants. Better quality pants allows you to pair them with anything. Also, white t-shirts and black t-shirts. Add a nice long necklace that boost up any top.

The next model is wearing a great pencil skirt. The Dressing Room has been selling them for 10 years and, are in stock year-round.

Another great classic is the cashmere sweater. You will have it for years. They added a fun jacket with a faux fur hood, this comes off. You can pair it with denim and be ready to go.

Upcoming event: In store Fashion Show to raise money for the homeless at Thanksgiving in conjunction with the Rotary and Liberty Bank. It is the 10th year holding this event. The event is free to attend.

