NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Our guest today says it’s a great time for all of us to kickstart our fitness goals.
Nik Signore is the National Director of fitness programming at The Edge Fitness Clubs.
The following are covered:
- Why is now the time to make your fitness goals a reality?
- How can the edge help?
- What can people expect to see when they first walk in?
- What about training options—there’s group fitness, personal training. How can people figure out what’s best for them?
- What are the outdoor workouts planned at the edge?
- Are there any promotions going on now?
To learn more, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/