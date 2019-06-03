The Edge Fitness Clubs Helps Client Transform her Body and Her Life

Michelle Williams life was already changing before her eyes. She became a single mother at the age of 46 she made the decision to take her membership to The Edge Fitness Clubs seriously, getting fit.

“My goal was to become healthier and I had a certain size that I wanted to be at, at some point in my life,“ says Williams.

That time had come. Williams started working with trainer Mandie Creto and entered the “Edge Challenge Eight Week Weight Loss Program.“

Creto was immediately impressed with Williams’ can do attitude. “She’s one of those clients that’s like tell me what to do and I’ll do it! There’s no like well, I really didn’t get to it,” she says.

And Creto inspired Williams who says “I’d be like Mandie I’m really struggling with my mid and he was like look I had two kids. You should have seen what I looked like. Look at me know. You have to do it though”

Even though Williams was down 13 pounds and 13 percent body fat, others noticed it before she did. “I walk into the gym and people stop me and say Michelle you look amazing. You totally changed your entire body. I see myself every day and I don’t see it but everybody else seems to see it” she adds.

Williams now says she does not even feel like the same person physically or emotionally. To learn more about The Edge Fitness Clubs go to theedgefitnessclubs.com