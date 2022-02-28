WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New to the area or looking to get more out of your workout? The Edge Fitness Clubs are the perfect place for you!

“The best thing that you can do is become a member of The Edge Fitness Clubs because by joining The Edge Fitness Clubs you join our fitness family, our fitness community,” said the national director of group exercises Jenn Kuehn.

What makes The Edge stand out from the rest?

“We’ve got a cardio cinema. We’ve got the Olympic lifting. 200 pieces of cardio equipment. And what that means to you is you’re never waiting for a piece of equipment. We’ve got strong classes, which are our classes taught by our personal trainers, we’ve got a boutique spinning studio, we truly have an area for the kids we’ve got something for everybody,” says Kuehn.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip to The Edge Fitness Clubs to see everything they have to offer.