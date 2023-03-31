OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Enhancing the quality of life for seniors on the shoreline. That is the mission of The Estuary, a nonprofit in Old Saybrook.

“Seniors are living longer now,” explains Executive Director Stan Mingione. “They’re wanting to do more, they’re wanting to be more active, so we try to bring in programs to that aspect.”

The nonprofit serves people 50 years and up.

“It’s meal programs, we have a gym, fitness classes on site, we have a daily lunch program,” says Heater Milardo, The Estuary’s director of development. “We do medical transportation to try to get people who maybe can’t take themselves, get to their doctor’s appointments. The social worker to help with that mental health piece and just a lot of different activities to keep people busy and active and happy.”

