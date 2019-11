The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re looking to buy local and find something unique, check out The Fat Robin in Hamden.

Owner Ryan Zipp showcases his family run store located on Whitney Avenue in Hamden since 1995.

You can stop buy for open house on Wednesday, November 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You also take part of Small Business Saturday on November 30.