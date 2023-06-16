New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The Gaylord Gauntlet is coming up on Saturday, June 24th.

It’s a 5k trail and obstacle run that raises funds for Connecticut’s largest adaptive sports program. To discuss this exciting event, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko got together with Katie Joly, Program Manager of Gaylord Sports Association, and Natalie Matarazzo, Featured Adaptive Athlete participating in this year’s Gaylord Gauntlet.

Katie tells our viewers about the event, “It’s a 5k obstacle mud run. It features 24 different obstacles, everything from walls to climb over mud pits, rope walks, even a huge water slide at the end. We also have a festival area with food trucks and music, so it is a super fun day for everyone.”

The funds raised at this event benefit the Gaylord Sports Association, a program of Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, of Wallingford. They run a year-round adaptive sports program, which helps people who have had a major injury or illness, such as a spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, stroke, or amputation, get back to being active, getting back to their life through adaptive sports. They offer 16 different competitive sports and recreation including archery, golf, flat hockey, wheelchair tennis, and water skiing. There are many different options for people to get out there and get active again.



This is the 9th year that the Gaylord Sports Association has run the event, but for Natalie, it’s her

first year participating. She tells us about why she’s excited and why she decided to do it.

She says, “Mostly just because I was asked, honestly. And then that kind of made me sit back and think that there are all these people who’ve watched me grow since my injury, and they think that I’m capable of doing something extravagant like this.” “So, I think the most important thing now is that I need to prove it to myself, that I’m capable of doing it, and hopefully that’s going to motivate me, to get through it.”

Watch this interview and learn about the Gaylord Sports Association and what the Gaylord Gauntlet means to the participants. Katie Joly and Natalie Matarazzo answer the following questions:

Why are organizations like the Gaylord Sports Association important to those

Tell us about your journey, Natalie, which started about 2½ years ago after a car accident.

Would seeing this event have made you feel more hope when this injury first happened to you?

How important was it for you to find other disabled athletes who can still participate in sports?

If people want to get involved, can they still sign up?

Katie says, “ Yes, we still have space available. Runners can sign up online or the day of the event. And we’re also still recruiting volunteers. So, getting involved by running or volunteering either way would be amazing.”



To learn more about the Gaylord Gauntlet on Saturday, June 24, visit www.gaylordgauntlet.org.

For more information about Gaylord Sports Association, visit www.gaylord.org/sports or

call 203-284-2772.