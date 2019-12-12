The Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive is taking place Saturday, December 14th

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Gr8 Holiday Give is underway and collecting new unwrapped toys to make sure every child has a gift this holiday season.

Connecticut Post Mall is the GR8 Holiday give sponsor.

Joining us today is Kelly Frantz, Marketing Director of Connecticut Post Mall and Megan Altomare, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Milford to tell you all about the Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive.

Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive

Saturday, December 14th

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Located: Inside the Connecticut Post Mall in front of Target (lower level)

Get your photos with Santa while you’re there and visit the brand new Elf experience located at Center Court!

To learn more, click here.

Together we can make the season very bright for kids less fortunate!