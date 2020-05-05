The Great Give 2020

1  of  2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the days carry on during this pandemic, people are looking for ways to give back for all the good that is happening.

Here with the details is the President and CEO The Community Foundation of New Haven, Will Ginsberg and the Director for Grant Making Jackie Downing.

The theme this year is “Coming Together While We’re Apart”.

Will and Jackie answer the following questions:

  • Who benefits from The Great Give?
  • How much money was raised last year and what is the goal this year?
  • How much do the nonprofits involved relay on this?
  • How can people donate?
  • Are there benefits to donating at different times? Prizes?

For more information visit www.cfgnh.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.org/cfgnh or follow them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cfgnh.

To donate, click here.

