The Hartford Boat Show is coming to Mohegan Sun

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Boat Show, January 16-19 at Mohegan Sun and one of its special focus areas on environmental initiatives including the Clean Marina program, an aquatic invasive species session, water bottle re-filling stations.

Joining us to tell us about everything it has to offer are Kathleen Burns along with Rick Kral.

The show covers every aspect of recreational boating in CT – with over 400 watercraft on display: Boats, jet skis, personal watercraft, paddle sports, kayaks, marinas, motors, slip rentals, servicing, fishing gear, educational programs and materials, insurance, trailers, electronics, sanitation, air conditioning, attire, nautical home décor, decking, dock building, winter storage, financing, and shore side activities such as destinations and attractions.

Safety in environmental issues are special focus of the show.

The Hartford Boat Show will take place at Mohegan Sun on the following days and times:

Thursday, January 16: 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Friday, January 17: 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, January 18: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, January 19: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Click here, to learn more.