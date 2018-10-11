The Hollywood of the East Coast: Sonalysts Studios in Waterford, CT
221 Parkway N, Waterford, CT 06385, USA - Ryan Kristafer takes you behind the scenes of Sonalysts Studios in Waterford, CT. It’s been dubbed the “Hollywood of the East Coast,” with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Drake, and Maroon 5 producing movies and shows on site.
Learn more about Sonalysts Studios.
