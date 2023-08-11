NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to The Law Down where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues. Families across the state will be getting ready to get back to school, which could mean a busier commute in the morning. Of course, this brings a higher likelihood of accidents.

In this interview, Attorney Goff talks about steps you should take if an accident occurs, and

shares her opinion on the following questions:

What’s the first thing you should do if you get into a car accident?

Why do you say it’s better NOT to exchange information with the other driver?

What could happen if you don’t call 9-1-1?

Why do you say it’s better not to speculate about what actually happened?

A lot of these accidents could be caused by distracted driving. What constitutes distracted driving?

Why is it important to take pictures of the vehicles involved in an accident?

