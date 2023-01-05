New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to CT Style Express. Today, we bring you

The Law Down – where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues.

Today’s topic is: Car Accidents, and What to Do if You’ve Been in One. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko asks Attorney Goff, “The holidays and New Years are such a busy time. Should we be more careful driving this time of year? Have you seen an increase in accidents?”

Watch this interview and learn the answers to these important questions:

If someone is in a car accident, what’s the first thing they should do?

Why is it important for someone to use a lawyer in this case?

Should you always call 911 – even if it’s a minor accident?

It’s upsetting to be in a car accident, but why is it important to

stay calm and level-headed.

Should I take photos of the accident?

