New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to CT Style Express. Today, we bring you
The Law Down – where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues.
Today’s topic is: Car Accidents During Work Hours. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko asks Attorney Goff, “What is the difference between getting in a car accident when someone is driving for work versus when they get into one on their own?”
Watch this interview and learn the answers to these important questions:
- What is the difference between worker’s comp cases and car accident cases in this scenario?
- Do all lawyers have the expertise to handle both scenarios, either separately or in tandem?
- What should you do if you get in any accident driving for work?
- Should I call my employer? What questions should I ask?
- Do I involve my own insurance company?
Follow Goff Law Group on Facebook at @gofflawyer and visit their website at https://gofflawgroup.net/