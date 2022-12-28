New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to CT Style Express. Today, we bring you

The Law Down – where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues.

Today’s topic is: Car Accidents During Work Hours. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko asks Attorney Goff, “What is the difference between getting in a car accident when someone is driving for work versus when they get into one on their own?”

Watch this interview and learn the answers to these important questions:

What is the difference between worker’s comp cases and car accident cases in this scenario?

Do all lawyers have the expertise to handle both scenarios, either separately or in tandem?

What should you do if you get in any accident driving for work?

Should I call my employer? What questions should I ask?

Do I involve my own insurance company?

