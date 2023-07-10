New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to The Law Down where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues. Today’s topic is Dog Bites and what to do if you or your child gets bit by another person’s dog. In this interview, Attorney Goff talks about ways to avoid getting bitten by a dog, as well as what to do first, should it happen.



Attorney Goff says, “If you get bit by a dog, the first thing you need to do is get medical attention. The bites turn to infections very quickly. You may be like, Oh, it’s only a puncture wound. With punctures, the dog saliva goes in. And I’m telling you, I actually saw somebody become septic in 48 hours from a small puncture. They were so ill. They were so sick. A healthy guy who runs marathons.” “The whole thing is, you don’t want to mess with that. Kids, especially. Always have them get looked at by a plastic surgeon. Usually it’s on the face, unfortunately, because the kids are like small and the dogs. And don’t assume it’s always big dogs like this pit bull thing.”

Attorney Goff shares her opinion and answers the following questions:

Why should I get a lawyer for a dog bite issue?

What role does insurance play in filing a claim?

How can people avoid getting bitten?

Are most bites from big dogs?

Is it hard to prove who is at fault in these cases?

