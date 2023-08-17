NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to The Law Down where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues. The summer has gone by quickly, and soon kids will be heading back to school, which means those bright yellow busses are on the roads.

In this interview, Attorney Goff shares some important safety tips to keep in mind at this busy time when it’s just too easy to become a distracted driver. Here are just a few of her reminders:

Remember that if you see a bus – there will be children nearby.

Stay alert to school bus stop signs so you don’t have to slam on your brakes.

Leave fair & reasonable distance between you and any school bus.

Anticipate that kids will be crossing the street once a bus stops.

Kids may be walking in the street. Sidewalks aren’t always available.

Leave in the morning with plenty of time so you don’t have to rush on the road.

Never try to pass a stopped school bus or attempt to beat the bus’ stop sign.

Remember that kids don’t always follow “the rules.”

Remind your own kids to be aware of their surroundings and to pay

attention when getting on & off the school bus.

