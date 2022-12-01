NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff, Founding Partner of Goff Law Group to bring you The Law Down, a segment in which we help you navigate important legal issues.
CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff, to discuss choosing the right lawyer, which is a big decision. It’s important for people to do their research.
Watch this interview to learn these about these important questions to ask, and what you should be looking for in a potential lawyer:
- How much of your practice is personal injury versus anything else you do?
- Ask them some personal questions, like, why they became a lawyer.
- Does the potential lawyer have an actual office you can visit?
- Will the Attorney Spokesperson actually be handling my case? Research how much
work that attorney actually handles themself.
- Ask to meet their office staff. Does this attorney invest in their office?
- Does the attorney go out of their way to make you feel comfortable?
- Get to know them on a personal level, if possible. Do they make eye contact and
make you feel like you’re important to them, or are they disengaged and
“just too busy” for you?
- Remember, you’re interviewing the lawyer – they’re not interviewing you.
