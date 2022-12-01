NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff, Founding Partner of Goff Law Group to bring you The Law Down, a segment in which we help you navigate important legal issues.​

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff, to discuss choosing the right lawyer, which is a big decision. It’s important for people to do their research.

Watch this interview to learn these about these important questions to ask, and what you should be looking for in a potential lawyer:

How much of your practice is personal injury versus anything else you do?

Ask them some personal questions, like, why they became a lawyer.

Does the potential lawyer have an actual office you can visit?

Will the Attorney Spokesperson actually be handling my case? Research how much

work that attorney actually handles themself.

Ask to meet their office staff. Does this attorney invest in their office?

Does the attorney go out of their way to make you feel comfortable?

Get to know them on a personal level, if possible. Do they make eye contact and

make you feel like you’re important to them, or are they disengaged and

“just too busy” for you?

Remember, you’re interviewing the lawyer – they’re not interviewing you.

