New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to CT Style Express. Today, we bring you

The Law Down – where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues.

Today’s topic is: Slip & Fall Holiday Edition. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko asks Attorney Goff, “If Santa happens to slip and fall on our property this weekend. What should we do?”

Watch this interview and learn the answers to these important questions:

Slip & falls during the winter are really a concern for all property owners-

each state, and each town, has their own ordinances regarding snow &

ice cleanup. What should we know?



If someone were to get injured on another person’s property, what should

they do to document what happened?



What are some tips to avoid a slip & fall?



How do you find out who’s responsible for clearing the sidewalk of snow

& ice in front of your house – you or the municipality?



How much time do you have to clean up the snow, if you’re responsible?

Follow Goff Law Group on Facebook at @gofflawyer and visit their website at https://gofflawgroup.net/