New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to CT Style Express. Today, we bring you

The Law Down – where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues.

Today’s topic is: Job-related Car Accidents, and What You Need to Know. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko asks Attorney Goff, “Today there are a lot of people who either have to drive for a living, such as working for UBER, or Instacart, and then there’s people who have to occasionally drive somewhere for work-related appointments. What do you need to know about these different circumstances?”

Watch this interview and learn the answers to these important questions:

What’s the difference when someone gets into a car accident

under the above circumstances, compared to just getting into

one on your own?

If you get into a car accident while working, what’s the first thing you should do?

What is third party insurance?

In choosing a lawyer to help with your work-related car accident, what type of experience should that lawyer have?

Follow Goff Law Group on Facebook at @gofflawyer and visit their website at https://gofflawgroup.net/