NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff, Founding Partner of Goff Law Group to bring you The Law Down!​

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczeko spoke with personal injury attorney Brooke Goff, to discuss what you should do if you’ve been involved in a car accident.

Watch this interview to learn these important facts and more:

What’s the first thing you should do if you have been hit by a car?

Should I call an ambulance?

What about taking photos of the accident scene?

How should I document my injuries?

What about insurance?

How can I get a FREE Consultation with the Goff Law Group?

To learn more, call 203-399-0000 ext. 1 or e-mail brooke@goffblogger.net.

Follow Goff Law Group on Facebook at @gofflawyer

Visit their website at https://gofflawgroup.net/