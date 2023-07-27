NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to CT Style Express. We’re bringing you The Law Down, where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff breaks down difficult legal situations for our viewers. Today’s topic is all about pedestrian accidents, which, unfortunately, are on the rise in Connecticut.



In this interview, CT Style Reporter Jillian Andrews talks to Attorney Goff talks about what someone should do if they end up in a pedestrian accident, as the pedestrian. She says, “Firstly, you’ve got to get out of the road. I see so many people – this is bad. If the first hit didn’t kill you, the second one will…And that’s always the truth. So, get out of the road! Find a way to get out of the road!”



Attorney Goff continues, “Usually, when you’re a pedestrian, you’re hit on a roadway of some sort, so find a way to get out if you can, right?” “Some people sit there, and they want to lay there and to make sure the police find them like that. I’m telling you, the second hit will probably kill you. So, get out. Right? People drive like crazy people.”



Watch this interview and you’ll learn about other important steps to take if you’re hit by a car as a pedestrian, as Attorney Goff answers the following questions:

What if I wasn’t in the crosswalk when I was hit?

Should you always consult a lawyer in this situation?

What can you do if someone hits you and then takes off?

Can I still submit a claim if I was injured in an accident two years ago?

What’s your best advice for both pedestrians and drivers, to avoid one of these accidents altogether?

What about distracted drivers?

