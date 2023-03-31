New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to The Law Down where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues. Today’s topic is your auto insurance policy, and what you need to know when choosing one. How do you best protect your property and yourself?



In this interview, Attorney Goff speaks with CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko, and answers questions we’ve all had. She points out the issues and potential problems we should anticipate when shopping for coverage. These include:

Should I call an insurance company directly or contact an agent for a quote?

What actual coverage should I be getting?

Will I be ok with buying the state’s required minimum coverage limits?

What does a conversion endorsement do?

Are there other types of insurance people should look into?

Is it a good idea to get “Med Pay?”

