NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to The Law Down where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues. Today’s topic is Dog Bites andwe all know that they can result in some serious injuries. In this interview, Attorney Goff talks about steps you should take if this happens, in case you want to file a claim.



Attorney Goff says, “So firstly, you should call animal control, call 911. The reason why you want to do that is because this is your only record, sometimes. And right, obviously a dog can’t talk – so it’s very easy for somebody to say, ‘My dog? I don’t know what they’re talking about. My dog didn’t bite them!- I’m just being targeted!’”



She explains, “So, animal control will come out to do a full investigation. They’ll figure out where the dog is, who the dog belongs to, who’s the keeper and owner of the dog.” “I’ll explain why that’s important in a minute.” Attorney Goff continues, “And then they will ask what the address is, where the dog lives..It allows us to get insurance information.” “Most people get bit, and if you don’t call animal control or exchange information, or the information they give you is wrong, then you have no way to track this person down.” “You may never see the dog again and you could have, you know, $15,000 in medical bills, and you can’t pay them.”



