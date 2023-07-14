New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to The Law Down where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues. Today’s topic is car accidents, and what to do if you end up in one.

In this interview, Attorney Goff talks with CT Style’s Jillian Andrews about things you should and shouldn’t do to ensure the best outcome in this difficult and potentially dangerous situation.

With so many drivers on the road, trying to get to their vacation destinations in New England, it can get busy and scary, especially when you’re surrounded by aggressive and distracted drivers.



Attorney Goff talks about the first thing you should do if you’re involved in a crash. She says, “..Every time we turn on the news, it’s crazy. I always tell people, when you get in an accident, just stay calm. Take that 3, 4, or 5 seconds that you need and just relax. Stay calm. Always call 911. You know, check if everybody’s okay in the car first, and then call 911.”

“You realize that call is recorded. So, you really need to be calm during the call, because if you come off in any way, you know, angry, upset, or what have you, it really can impact how a jury views you down the road..So don’t guess. Don’t say, ‘I think they were on their cell phone.’

I mean, listen, you’re in a heightened state of anxiety at this point.” “..keep calm, and stick to the facts. Make sure you always call 911, and never exchange information. Eighty percent of the time, they’ll give you an expired insurance card.”



Attorney Goff shares her opinions and other tips as she answers the following questions:

Why is it so important to have a lawyer in your corner to advocate for

you after a car accident?

Isn’t it better to just accept an offer from the other driver’s insurance company?

Do I have to pay ‘up front’ for a lawyer to represent me?

Should I take a photo of the cars involved in the accident?

What about photos of me, in front of the accident?

Is it ok to post any photos on social media?

