NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Liberty Bank Foundation has supported local communities for over 20 years and there are some events coming up where you can get involved in giving back as well.

Joining us today with details on the foundation is Foundation Manager, Toral Maher.

The following are covered:

• Liberty Bank Foundation

• Employee volunteerism at Liberty Bank.

• Upcoming events this fall (Thanksgiving Food Drive, Collection Drive for Military and Veterans, Diversity Award)

• Liberty Bank’s 18th Annual Rotary Club Thanksgiving Drive kicks off on October 12.

To learn more, click here