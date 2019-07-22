The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has something for the entire family!

Breaking News
by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for the perfect educational field trip this summer.

Director of Marketing Tina Tison along with Aquarist Kylie Williams tells us about the more than 3,000 animals in living exhibits including multiple touch tanks and up-close experiences with the animals and trainers.

There are daily seal feedings, animal encounters and regular programs. You can find divers in the shark tank makes for an unforgettable visit.  

Summer is the perfect time to head out on the water on the aquarium’s vessel, the Spirit of the Sound. 

*The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will stay open until 6:00 p.m. on Labor Day.

