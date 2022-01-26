NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for something fun to do with the family and learn about animals you do not get to see every day, The Maritime Aquarium has 75 live exhibits featuring nearly 7,000 animals of 363 species.

“Our purpose is much different than other aquariums, we’re really trying to encourage the people of Connecticut and the New York metropolitan area to learn about long island sound,” says Dave Sigworth, The Maritime Aquarium, Associate Director of Communications.



The Maritime Aquarium has everything you need to make your day memorable.

“We really want people to sort of get back out and start finding what feels special to them and want them to learn about and explore the natural world even more and what better way to do that than here at The Maritime aquarium,” said Sigworth.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip to The Maritime Aquarium to see all the amazing animals that live there.