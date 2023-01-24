New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking for a diet that actually keeps the weight off, check this one out. The new Mayo Clinic diet was recently voted one of the best diets by U.S. News and World Report.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Donald Hensrud, Medical Director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, and Donna Borgia, a Certified Nutrition Coach, who has lost 90lbs. since starting this diet.

When asked why a lot of people struggle with losing weight, and most of all keeping it off, Dr. Hensrud shared his theory. He feels that there are multiple factors that influence this, but thinks a couple of the most important ones are having a good plan and approaching it in the right way.

He says, “The Mayo Clinic diet is more than a diet. It’s a lifestyle change program, and it can help people to not only manage their weight, but most importantly, to improve their health and to feel better. It’s realistic, it’s practical, and it’s enjoyable enough to be sustainable over time.”

Donna Borgia, who has lost 90 lbs. on the diet, shares her experience. She says, “I’ve really liked how the education of the nutrition factor comes in for the new Mayo Clinic Diet. It teaches you how to live a healthier lifestyle by eating the foods that you need, to fuel your body. Not just, you know, a quick fix, a gimmicky program, or something that’s completely restrictive. You know, you’re eating more fruits and vegetables. And I really enjoy that.”



As a Certified Nutrition Coach, Donna feels that the diet and its assessment tools have even helped her out with her work.

Watch this interview and learn more, as Donna & Dr. Hensrud answer the following questions:

How long has the Mayo Clinic Diet been around?

How does the new online aspect of the program work?

What are some of the new, different variations of the meal plan?

What are some of the tools available to help people succeed in losing weight and increasing their activity levels?

What are the basics of this diet?

How will people be altering their lifestyle habits?

Do people lose weight quickly or slowly on this diet?

If you’re interested in trying the New Mayo Clinic Diet, just visit their website at www.diet.mayoclinic.org. Also available is a book, a journal, and a cookbook, “Cook Smart, Eat Well,” where people can learn to prepare recipes that apply in the program.