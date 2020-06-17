The New England Air Museum Opens for Business!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Businesses are reopening, and it might be time to get the kids out of the house with a field trip!

The New England Air Museum is fully opening June 20th, offering wide-open aircraft hangars are perhaps the best place for socially distanced fun.

Here with all the details is the Director of Advancement & External Affairs Ron Katz, via Zoom.

The museum has been open as an outdoor museum; Katz answers the following questions:

What happens on June 20th?

What other precautions are in place?

Why is a family going to want to check out the New England Air Museum?

The New England Air Museum is also celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. They exhibit one of the largest and most unique collection of aircraft anywhere in the country.

