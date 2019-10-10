The Parrot Club: Birdie Bash 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — President of The Parrot Club, Amy Hopkins along with Member Barbara Murray joins us to share what you can expect at their upcoming Birdie Bash 2019.

The Parrot Club brings Peach a blue-and-gold macaw and Rosie, a rose-breasted cockatoo.

The Parrot Club emphasizes adopt, don’t shop, at their club. There are thousands of birds out there in shelters needing homes.

Adopt rather than buy baby birds, which just perpetuates the captive bird trade. Birds should be free, but also, recognize that there are millions of unreleasable birds in captivity already that need homes and good care.

The annual Birdie Bash takes place on Saturday, November 2, from 10-4 at the Elk’s Club in Middletown, CT. This is a fun-filled event with live parrots, vendors, rescues, raffles, a children’s area, and more!

Offering a raptor show called Fascinating Falcons with a peregrine falcon, two American kestrels, and a hawk for comparison at 11:30 a.m. They are also having a talk called Creating Avian Enrichment Playtime about inexpensive ways to enrich parrot lives at 1:30 p.m. Fun for the whole family!