New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Of course you’ve heard the term ‘gut health’ before – it’s a wellness buzzword right now, but there’s a real science to back it up.

Alexander Silver Angeloff, owner of The Remedy’s Cultured Café, joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to talk about his café, his food and drinks, and why we should all be paying attention to the issue of ‘gut health.’

In this interview, Alex talks to our viewers about helping prevent inflammation, improving digestion and aiding disease prevention, all by using natural foods to create optimum health. He demonstrates the preparation of nutrition-packed turmeric smoothie, and answers the following questions:

Why is gut health so important?

What kinds of foods and drinks do you sell at your café?

What is “good bacteria”?

Why are fermented foods becoming so popular now?

What causes a weak immune system?

What kinds of changes do people notice once they eat

your foods regularly?

Do you make all of your foods fresh at your café?

You’re in the process of starting a wellness community here in

New Haven – what are you hoping to build?

To learn more about The Remedy’s Cultured Café, and their upcoming events, visit their website at www.cultured.cafe and on Instagram @culturedcafect .

Located at 965 State St., New Haven – 203-684-3790